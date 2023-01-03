Despite issuing guidelines for the New Year's eve, the Delhi Police issued about 1,329 challans
Among these, over 300 challans were given out for drunk driving
According to officials, there is a 12% increase in drunk driving cases compared to previous year
About 175 people were issued challans for dangerous driving
Also among these, 55 were issued challans for driving on the wrong side, 47 for triple riding and about 70 for minor driving
Officials had deployed 114 teams with breath analyzers to check on vehicles on this day
From December 29, about 3,830 people were issued challans in Delhi
Among these challans, 661 people were fined for drunk driving