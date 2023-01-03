Traffic violation: Delhi Police issues over 1,300 challans on New Year's Eve

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 03, 2023

Despite issuing guidelines for the New Year's eve, the Delhi Police issued about 1,329 challans

Among these, over 300 challans were given out for drunk driving

According to officials, there is a 12% increase in drunk driving cases compared to previous year 

About 175 people were issued challans for dangerous driving

Also among these, 55 were issued challans for driving on the wrong side, 47 for triple riding and about 70 for minor driving

Officials had deployed 114 teams with breath analyzers to check on vehicles on this day

From December 29, about 3,830 people were issued challans in Delhi

Among these challans, 661 people were fined for drunk driving
