Track-only Ford GT Mk IV is an ultimate expression of power

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

Ford Motor has unveiled its latest track-only GT Mk IV racing car

It promises to offer highest levels of performance thanks to its new engine and transmission

The racing car's twin-turbo EcoBoost engine can generate over 800 hp of power

The car has a longer wheelbase chassis and aerodynamically efficient design

Ford will manufacture only 67 units of this racing car, each priced at $1.7 million

The number 67 honours the original 1967 GT Mk IV racing car 

Back then, Ford's team had made this car from scratch using state-of-the-art technology and engineering

For the latest 2023 GT Mk IV, Ford Motor will hand-build all the 67 units

Ford will build the racing car at its manufacturing facility near Toronto, Canada
