Track-only Ford GT Mk IV is an ultimate expression of power

Ford Motor has unveiled its latest track-only GT Mk IV racing car
It promises to offer highest levels of performance thanks to its new engine and transmission
The racing car's twin-turbo EcoBoost engine can generate over 800 hp of power
The car has a longer wheelbase chassis and aerodynamically efficient design
Ford will manufacture only 67 units of this racing car, each priced at $1.7 million
The number 67 honours the original 1967 GT Mk IV racing car
Back then, Ford's team had made this car from scratch using state-of-the-art technology and engineering
For the latest 2023 GT Mk IV, Ford Motor will hand-build all the 67 units
Ford will build the racing car at its manufacturing facility near Toronto, Canada