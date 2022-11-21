Toyota's bZ compact SUV concept EV steers in from the future

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 21, 2022

The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept EV gains spotlight at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show 

With Beyond Zero moniker, this EV will come with clean-vital design approach

The concept EV is quite aerodynamic as well

The bZ compact SUV concept EV's front face sports a new signature light

The EV has also got short overhangs that offers compactness

The roof of the concept EV starts with thin lines at the front and gets thicker at the back

Materials used for the interior and seats come from plant-based and recycled sources

The in-car personal agent called Yui will connect the driver and passengers within the EV
