Toyota's bZ compact SUV concept EV steers in from the future

The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept EV gains spotlight at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show
With Beyond Zero moniker, this EV will come with clean-vital design approach
The concept EV is quite aerodynamic as well
The bZ compact SUV concept EV's front face sports a new signature light
The EV has also got short overhangs that offers compactness
The roof of the concept EV starts with thin lines at the front and gets thicker at the back
Materials used for the interior and seats come from plant-based and recycled sources
The in-car personal agent called Yui will connect the driver and passengers within the EV