Toyota's big EV plans, on the way to bring in 16 EVs

Toyota is all charged up for electrification
It has plans to drive in a compact SUV and mid-size SUV in electric forms
A three-row electric SUV along with a mid-size electric sedan are also in the plan
Enter text Here
Toyota also plans to bring in affordable mass-production EV models
The automaker wants to focus on energy efficiency for EVs
Toyota has planned to expand its premium arm, Lexus as well
The brand will slowly change its lineup to all electric vehicles
Altogether, the brand will introduce 30 EVs by 2030