Toyota's big EV plans, on the way to bring in 16 EVs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 13, 2022

Toyota is all charged up for electrification 

It has plans to drive in a compact SUV and mid-size SUV in electric forms

A three-row electric SUV along with a mid-size electric sedan are also in the plan 

Enter text Here

Toyota also plans to bring in affordable mass-production EV models

The automaker wants to focus on energy efficiency for EVs

Toyota has planned to expand its premium arm, Lexus as well

The brand will slowly change its lineup to all electric vehicles

Altogether, the brand will introduce 30 EVs by 2030
To know more
Click Here