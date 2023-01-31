Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now available with CNG

Toyota has launched CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder
It is offered with G and S variants
The G trim is priced at ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
The S trim is priced at ₹13.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine taken from Maruti Suzuki
The CNG variants are offered only with a manual gearbox
Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also offered with a Strong Hybrid powertrain and a mild-hybrid powertrain
For CNG trims, Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg
There are no cosmetic changes to the mid-size SUV