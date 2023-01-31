Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now available with CNG

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 31, 2023

Toyota has launched CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder

It is offered with G and S variants

The G trim is priced at 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

The S trim is priced at 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine taken from Maruti Suzuki

The CNG variants are offered only with a manual gearbox

Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also offered with a Strong Hybrid powertrain and a mild-hybrid powertrain

For CNG trims, Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg

There are no cosmetic changes to the mid-size SUV
