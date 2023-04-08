Toyota is set to bring 'practical BEVs'. Know what they are

Toyota has some good news regarding electric vehicles!
The automaker has announced that it is going to bring at least 10 fully electric models by 2026
This list also includes a three-row electric SUV for the Untied States which it aims to launch in 2025
Apart from this, Toyota is also working on next generation plug-in hybrids which will be able to...
...offer more than 200 km range when in electric mode
The carmaker is calling these new plug-in hybrid models as 'practical BEV'
The company says that with time, specs of regular hybrid cars will be high on quality and it will become more affordable
Toyota is also persistently focusing on improving fuel cell technology
Eventually, it wants to start mass producing vehicles with fuel cell technology