Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Dec 06, 2022

Innova Hycross is the next big thing from Toyota in India

Hycross ditches the ladder-frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body

Hycross clearly has SUV-like design credentials courtesy a big grille & pushed back A pillars

It also has a bigger road presence than Crysta, in terms of length, width, height & wheelbase

There is more still more space inside the MPV with a 2+2+3 seat layout

The middle seats have a foldout function for comfort on long journeys

The last-row seats are best for two adults and getting in and out is fairly simple

Dedicated roof-mounted AC vents for each row offer comfort on a hot day

Hycross gets a 10.1-inch main display, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats & more

Hycross is only available with petrol engine options - with or without strong hybrid motor

In both set ups, there are auto transmission units. There is no MT available

Hycross Hybrid offers 184 hp and max motor torque of 206 Nm

It gets three drive modes and ADAS as well
To watch the Innova Hycross in action...
Click Here