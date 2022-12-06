Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids

Innova Hycross is the next big thing from Toyota in India
Hycross ditches the ladder-frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body
Hycross clearly has SUV-like design credentials courtesy a big grille & pushed back A pillars
It also has a bigger road presence than Crysta, in terms of length, width, height & wheelbase
There is more still more space inside the MPV with a 2+2+3 seat layout
The middle seats have a foldout function for comfort on long journeys
The last-row seats are best for two adults and getting in and out is fairly simple
Dedicated roof-mounted AC vents for each row offer comfort on a hot day
Hycross gets a 10.1-inch main display, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats & more
Hycross is only available with petrol engine options - with or without strong hybrid motor
In both set ups, there are auto transmission units. There is no MT available
Hycross Hybrid offers 184 hp and max motor torque of 206 Nm
It gets three drive modes and ADAS as well