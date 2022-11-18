Toyota Innova HyCross leaked: Is it MPV or an SUV?

Toyota Innova HyCross, set for India debut on Nov 25, has been leaked online
The leaked images show how the MPV will get a more SUV-ish look in new avatar
The images give away key details about the upcoming hybrid MPV
The images confirm a bold front face and new set of LED headlights for the MPV
It will also get a new wrap-around LED tail light cluster
The cabin is dominated by a large digital infotainment screen
However, the driver display appears to be semi-digital
The interior will have a dual-tone theme with chrome garnish on the dashboard
Toyota has confirmed the Innova HyCross will get a panoramic sunroof for the first time