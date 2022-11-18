Toyota Innova HyCross leaked: Is it MPV or an SUV?

Published Nov 18, 2022

Toyota Innova HyCross, set for India debut on Nov 25, has been leaked online

The leaked images show how the MPV will get a more SUV-ish look in new avatar

The images give away key details about the upcoming hybrid MPV

The images confirm a bold front face and new set of LED headlights for the MPV

It will also get a new wrap-around LED tail light cluster

The cabin is dominated by a large digital infotainment screen

However, the driver display appears to be semi-digital

The interior will have a dual-tone theme with chrome garnish on the dashboard

Toyota has confirmed the Innova HyCross will get a panoramic sunroof for the first time
