LOOKS: The Innova HyCross has been designed to appear more like SUV than MPV
SIZE: The MPV is now longer and wider than Crysta and has 100 mm longer wheelbase
WHEELS: It now sits on a larger set of 18-inch wheels than its predecessor
POWERED TAILGATE: Toyota is offering this segment-first feature in Innova HyCross
BOOT SPACE: With the last two rows folded down, Innova HyCross offers up to 991 litres of luggage space
INTERIOR: The Innova HyCross offers more space inside with more features packed in
POWERED 2ND ROW SEATS: The MPV is offering segment first Ottoman captain seats with calf support
FLOATING TOUCHSCREEN: Toyota has updated the central screen with this 10.-1-inch display
PANORAMIC SUNROOF: Toyota has also introduced panoramic sunroof in the MPV for the first time
ADAS: Toyota is also offering safety features such as ADAS, a first for the MPV ever