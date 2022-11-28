10 ways how Toyota Innova HyCross is different from Innova Crysta

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 28, 2022

LOOKS: The Innova HyCross has been designed to appear more like SUV than MPV

 SIZE: The MPV is now  longer and wider than Crysta and has 100 mm longer wheelbase

WHEELS: It now sits on a larger set of 18-inch wheels than its predecessor

POWERED TAILGATE: Toyota is offering this segment-first feature in Innova HyCross

BOOT SPACE: With the last two rows folded down, Innova HyCross offers up to 991 litres of luggage space

INTERIOR: The Innova HyCross offers more space inside with more features packed in

POWERED 2ND ROW SEATS: The MPV is offering segment first Ottoman captain seats with calf support

FLOATING TOUCHSCREEN: Toyota has updated the central screen with this 10.-1-inch display

PANORAMIC SUNROOF: Toyota has also introduced panoramic sunroof in the MPV for the first time

ADAS: Toyota is also offering safety features such as ADAS, a first for the MPV ever
Would you pick the Innova HyCross or the Mahindra XUV700?
Click Here