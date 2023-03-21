Toyota Hilux pick-up monster: Worth it in India?

Hilux has been around for several decades in global markets but has only now touched down on Indian shores
One of the toughest vehicles anywhere, the Toyota Hilux uses body-on-frame construction, gets 4x4 as standard & independent double wishbone suspension
Hilux has a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine which is mated to an MT and AT. There are 3 variants on offer
The pricing for the model starts at ₹34 lakh & goes up to ₹38 lakh
There is 201 bhp and over 500 Nm of torque on offer. Hilux also has a water wading capacity of 700 mm
Inside the cabin, the Hilux comes with space for five with auto climate control, large display screen & support for Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Toyota will also offer various lifestyle accessories with the Hilux at additional costs