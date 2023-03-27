Toyota Fortuner gets a facelift with exclusive details in latest edition

Published Mar 27, 2023

Toyota Motor has introduced Fortuner with Modellista kit that offers cosmetic updates

This version of the Fortuner SUV has been introduced for the Thailand market

The front and rear bumper spoilers of the SUV has been updated to give it bolder look

The grille of this version has also been tweaked with Modellista badging on the bonnet

The SUV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels with exclusive design

Under the hood is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that can generate 150 horsepower and 400 Nm of peak torque

The transmission hob is handled by a 6-speed automatic gearbox

The Toyota Foruner Modellista version is also offered with a 4-wheel drive system

The Fortuner Modellista was introduced along with a GR Sport version of the SUV too
