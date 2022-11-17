Toyota bZ compact SUV concept has been designed following the automaker's contemporary styling philosophy
A key element of the bZ's design is fluidity of styling
The LED lights at the Toyota bZ compact SUV concept looks similar to the Prius
The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept comes with a sleek roof that becomes thicker towards the rear profile
The sharp and crisp creases add further style to the bZ concept
An octagonal steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with AI powered assistant enhance the appeal inside the cabin of Toyota bZ concept
Upon launch, the Toyota bZ compact SUV will be positioned in the same family lineup where bZ4X currently sits
The same bZ lineup also houses the bZ3, which is currently available in China only
The Toyota bZ compact SUV concept made its debut at the LA Auto Show right after the new Prius has been uncovered