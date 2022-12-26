Toyota builds record number of cars. But there's more worry than cheer!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2022

Toyota manufactured 833,104 units worldwide in November of 2022 - a new record high

Global sales climbed by 2.9% to 796,484 units. North America remains the most vibrant market

The future outlook may not be great because of multiple factors

Semiconductor shortage continues to plague manufacturers. Toyota continues to walk a careful path

Rising number of Covid infections in China, world's largest market, is a big concern too

Strict restrictions to check Covid spread in China is likely to hurt production of crucial car components

This is likely to translate into a rising demand but inability to meet this

Toyota share prices in home market of Japan, as such, has declined around 13% this year
