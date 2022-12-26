Toyota builds record number of cars. But there's more worry than cheer!

Toyota manufactured 833,104 units worldwide in November of 2022 - a new record high
Global sales climbed by 2.9% to 796,484 units. North America remains the most vibrant market
The future outlook may not be great because of multiple factors
Semiconductor shortage continues to plague manufacturers. Toyota continues to walk a careful path
Rising number of Covid infections in China, world's largest market, is a big concern too
Strict restrictions to check Covid spread in China is likely to hurt production of crucial car components
This is likely to translate into a rising demand but inability to meet this
Toyota share prices in home market of Japan, as such, has declined around 13% this year