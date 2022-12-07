Toyota aims for carbon neutrality by 2040

Automakers are rapidly moving towards electrification and carbon neutrality
Toyota, though, has started its journey rather slow
Toyota launched its first electric vehicle early this year
The automaker recently announced that it is aiming to reach carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040
Over the next 15 years, it plans to use EVs and hybrids to reduce emissions
Despite the set target, the largest automaker acknowledges the challenges to reach it
Hiccups in the business related to logistics and supply chain still persist
Along with electrification, Toyota is also continuing to invest in its hydrogen technology