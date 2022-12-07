Toyota aims for carbon neutrality by 2040

Automakers are rapidly moving towards electrification and carbon neutrality

Toyota, though, has started its journey rather slow

Toyota launched its first electric vehicle early this year

The automaker recently announced that it is aiming to reach carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040

Over the next 15 years, it plans to use EVs and hybrids to reduce emissions

Despite the set target, the largest automaker acknowledges the challenges to reach it

Hiccups in the business related to logistics and supply chain still persist

Along with electrification, Toyota is also continuing to invest in its hydrogen technology
