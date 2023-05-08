Here are a few reasons why a touchscreen infotainment poses potential safety threat
A large touchscreen at the centre of dashboard can distract the driver
The infotainment system may be connected with your phone and sending frequent notifications and alerts distracting you
Many functions in a touchscreen display are buried in menus demanding your attention to them, which takes your eyes off the road
In case of button based system, the driver's muscle memory helps to operate the button without taking eyes off the road
Touchscreen systems of a car runs on old technology and unresponsive at times
An unresponsive screen may result in many important functions being inaccessible
Touchscreens are surely cool features to have in a car but must be used judiciously
Using a touchscreen carelessly can cause severe problem while driving a car