Touchscreen infotainment systems are cool but could be a potential safety risk

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 08, 2023

Here are a few reasons why a touchscreen infotainment poses potential safety threat

A large touchscreen at the centre of dashboard can distract the driver

The infotainment system may be connected with your phone and sending frequent notifications and alerts distracting you

Many functions in a touchscreen display are buried in menus demanding your attention to them, which takes your eyes off the road

In case of button based system, the driver's muscle memory helps to operate the button without taking eyes off the road

Touchscreen systems of a car runs on old technology and unresponsive at times

An unresponsive screen may result in many important functions being inaccessible

Touchscreens are surely cool features to have in a car but must be used judiciously

Using a touchscreen carelessly can cause severe problem while driving a car
Here's how you shouldn't drive an automatic car
Click Here