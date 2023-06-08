Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle's price hiked by this much

The hike comes after revision in FAME II subsidies for EVs
The incentives have been capped at 15% of the total ex-factory price
This is opposed to the previous 40% cap on the ex-factory price
The bike is now ₹19,000 dearer and costs ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kratos R earlier qualified for a ₹60,000 incentive
It now gets only ₹22,500 worth of incentive
The e-motorcycle is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
It delivers a range of 120 km on a single charge in Eco mode
The bike can charge up to 80% in an hour