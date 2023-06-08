Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle's price hiked by this much

Published Jun 08, 2023

The hike comes after revision in FAME II subsidies for EVs

The incentives have been capped at 15% of the total ex-factory price

 This is opposed to the previous 40% cap on the ex-factory price

The bike is now 19,000 dearer and costs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kratos R earlier qualified for a 60,000 incentive

It now gets only 22,500 worth of incentive

The e-motorcycle is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

It delivers a range of 120 km on a single charge in Eco mode

The bike can charge up to 80% in an hour
