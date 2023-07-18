Top three tips to take care of your car's battery

Published Jul 18, 2023

Like other key components of a car, its battery too demands special attention

Here are some ways to take utmost care of your car battery

Don't leave your car unused for too long as this will affect the battery

In such a case, the battery won't be able to recharge itself properly

 Clean the car battery regularly as grime, dirt or dampness can take a toll on it

Don't use electronic accessories unnecessarily as it can drain car battery

Turning the ignition on to run the infotainment without running the engine can drain the battery

 Lock your car when you leave it as keeping it unlocked keeps....

...the onboard computer system running, resulting in draining the battery
