Top three tips to take care of your car's battery

Like other key components of a car, its battery too demands special attention
Here are some ways to take utmost care of your car battery
Don't leave your car unused for too long as this will affect the battery
In such a case, the battery won't be able to recharge itself properly
Clean the car battery regularly as grime, dirt or dampness can take a toll on it
Don't use electronic accessories unnecessarily as it can drain car battery
Turning the ignition on to run the infotainment without running the engine can drain the battery
Lock your car when you leave it as keeping it unlocked keeps....
...the onboard computer system running, resulting in draining the battery