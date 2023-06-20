Top five awesome cars that are coming to India in just one month from now!

The Indian car market continues to be buzzing mega loud with new and updated launches and unveils
Across price brackets, here are the top five most excitable launches and unveils that beckon in the next one month...
Kia Seltos facelift - Seltos SUV has been a big hit in India and the updated version is likely to sport many exterior changes as well as addition of ADAS
Mercedes AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ - The charge of the powerful AMG convertibles continue. This here won't be for all but will command attention from all
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - India's largest car maker is entering the premium MPV space for the first time ever. Invicto will be a rebadged version of the Innova Hycross
Hyundai Exter - What it lacks in size, the Exter seeks to make up for in terms of features, comfort and drive. The smallest SUV from the Koreans is all set for India
Audi Q8 e-tron: Did someone say electric? The Q8 e-tron is ready and raring to furthering Audi's electric ambitions in India