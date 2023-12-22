Top features of Hyundai Venue. Check them out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 22, 2023

Hyundai Venue comes loaded with features. Here are few of them.

Venue comes with Hyundai SmartSense which is essentially Advanced Driver Aids System

The compact SUV also comes wtih 2-step recline function for the rear rows which enhance the comfort for the rear occupants

There is LED lighting all around along with projector headlamps and a lightbar at the rear.

Hyundai also offers wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps, cooled glovebox and cruise control

There are driving modes, electric sunroof, paddle shifters and a digital instrument cluster.

The infotainment system measures 8-inch and it comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are also multi-function buttons on the steering wheel.

Hyundai also offers connected car technology and a dashcam with the Venue.

For safety, there are 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control and TPMS
