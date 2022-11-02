Enter text Here

Top EV makers to double investment in coming decade

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 02, 2022

EV makers around the globe have planned to invest around $1.2 trillion through 2030

Mercedes-Benz will invest $47 billion to build new EVs and batteries

Volkswagen will put in $100 billion to make new EVs and plants for batteries

Toyota is speeding up its EV plans with a stated investment of $70 billion

With eye on Tesla, Ford to pump in $50 billion into EVs

Tesla aims to manufacture 20 million EVs by 2030

BMW has planned an investment of $35 billion for EVs 

Stellantis and GM have aimed to invest $35 billion each in EV segment
