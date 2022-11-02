Top EV makers to double investment in coming decade

EV makers around the globe have planned to invest around $1.2 trillion through 2030
Mercedes-Benz will invest $47 billion to build new EVs and batteries
Volkswagen will put in $100 billion to make new EVs and plants for batteries
Toyota is speeding up its EV plans with a stated investment of $70 billion
With eye on Tesla, Ford to pump in $50 billion into EVs
Tesla aims to manufacture 20 million EVs by 2030
BMW has planned an investment of $35 billion for EVs
Stellantis and GM have aimed to invest $35 billion each in EV segment