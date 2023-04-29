Top affordable compact SUVs in India

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx fits the bill as the price of this model starts from ₹7.46 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, one of the popular compact SUV models, costs one ₹8.29 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The Hyundai Venue which also sports a sunroof comes with a price tag of ₹7.72 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The price of Tata Nexon, a popular model from the Tata Motors, stands at ₹7.79 lakhs (ex-showroom)
Another compact SUV from the automaker, the Tata Punch costs a customer ₹6 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The Mahindra XUV300 that features a sunroof as well as offers a generous interior space comes at a price of ₹8.41 lakhs (ex-showroom price)
Kia Sonet's price in this category stands at ₹7.79 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The cost of Mahindra Bolero is ₹9.78 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with a price tag of ₹9.63 lakhs (ex-showroom)
Nissan Magnite comes at a cost price of ₹6 lakhs (ex-showroom)