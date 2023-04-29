Top affordable compact SUVs in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 29, 2023

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx fits the bill as the price of this model starts from 7.46 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, one of the popular compact SUV models, costs one 8.29 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Venue which also sports a sunroof comes with a price tag of 7.72 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The price of Tata Nexon, a popular model from the Tata Motors, stands at 7.79 lakhs (ex-showroom) 

 Check product page

Another compact SUV from the automaker, the Tata Punch costs a customer 6 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV300 that features a sunroof as well as offers a generous interior space comes at a price of 8.41 lakhs (ex-showroom price)

Kia Sonet's price in this category stands at 7.79 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The cost of Mahindra Bolero is 9.78 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Bolero Neo comes with a price tag of 9.63 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Nissan Magnite comes at a cost price of 6 lakhs (ex-showroom)
