 Top affordable cars with sunroof in India

Want a car with a sunroof but have a limited budget? Here are your best options
Hyundai i20 Asta is a premium hatchback that features an electric sunroof
i20 pricing starts at around ₹9.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tata Nexon XM S Petrol variant is one of the best-selling models in the Indian market
Sporting a sunroof, price of this car is ₹9.40 lakhs (ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV300 W6 Sunroof NT with petrol engine offers a generous interior and price of this model stands at ₹10 lakhs (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Venue SX Petrol comes with sunroof and price of it stands at ₹10.93 lakhs (ex-showroom)
It is one of the popular models that the automaker offers here
Kia Sonet HTK Plus Turbo iMT Petrol variant comes at a cost of ₹10.40 lakhs (ex-showroom)