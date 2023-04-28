 Top affordable cars with sunroof in India

Want a car with a sunroof but have a limited budget? Here are your best options

Hyundai i20 Asta is a premium hatchback that features an electric sunroof

i20 pricing starts at around 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

 The Tata Nexon XM S Petrol variant is one of the best-selling models in the Indian market

Sporting a sunroof, price of this car is 9.40 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV300 W6 Sunroof NT with petrol engine offers a generous interior and price of this model stands at 10 lakhs (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue SX Petrol comes with sunroof and price of it stands at 10.93 lakhs (ex-showroom)

It is one of the popular models that the automaker offers here

Kia Sonet HTK Plus Turbo iMT Petrol variant comes at a cost of 10.40 lakhs (ex-showroom)
