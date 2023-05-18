Top 6 tips for first time car buyers in India

Published May 18, 2023

Buying a car for the very first time can be both exciting and stressful

First tip: Determine the purpose of buying a car and accordingly the type of car

 Second tip: Determine your budget and also factor in the maintenance cost of the vehicle

Third tip: Research about vehicles from various brands that fit your bill

 You can compare different models with similar price tags to choose the best

Fourth tip: Compare different financing options based on interest rate, flexible terms, etc

Fifth tip: Visit the dealership to sense the look and feel of the car. Take a test drive

While online research is important, one should test the car physically before buying

Sixth tip: Check with the dealer for available discounts and special offers

You can also try your negotiating skills
Finalize your vehicle and proceed with the paperwork and payment
