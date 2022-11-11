Mahindra is all set to drive in the XUV400 electric SUV next year
The XUV400 is expected to be launched in January next year
China's BYD will also foray into passenger EV segment with Atto 3
BYD has already unveiled the EV for India, and the launch may take place in few weeks
Hyundai has also confirmed its second EV Ioniq 5 for India launch
The Korean carmaker is expected to launch the Ioniq 5 early next year
Citroen has also announced it will launch its first EV in India based on the C3
The C3 electric is expected to break cover in January 2023
MG Motor has also confirmed to launch an EV based on its Chinese partner Wuling's Air EV