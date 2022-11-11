These 5 electric cars will soon hit the roads in India

Published Nov 11, 2022

Mahindra is all set to drive in the XUV400 electric SUV next year

The XUV400 is expected to be launched in January next year

China's BYD will also foray into passenger EV segment with Atto 3

BYD has already unveiled the EV for India, and the launch may take place in few weeks

Hyundai has also confirmed its second EV Ioniq 5 for India launch

The Korean carmaker is expected to launch the Ioniq 5 early next year

Citroen has also announced it will launch its first EV in India based on the C3

The C3 electric is expected to break cover in January 2023

MG Motor has also confirmed to launch an EV based on its Chinese partner Wuling's Air EV
