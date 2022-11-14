Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 14, 2022

Royal Enfield unveiled the India-bound Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022

It is the cruiser based on the 650 cc engine from the 650 Twins

Honda has also unveiled its new electric scooter EM1

The EM1 comes with swappable battery and offers 40-km range

Suzuki unveiled a new naked motorcycle called GSX-8S

It uses the new 776 cc engine that is shared with the V-Strom 800DE

Kawasaki has unveiled new electric motorcycles that will launch in 2023

The EVs are equivalent to a 125-cc petrol-powered motorcycle

Indian EV maker Ola Electric also made its debut at EICMA with S1 e-scooters
Check all the highlights from EICMA 2022 on HT Auto
Click Here