Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022

Royal Enfield unveiled the India-bound Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022
It is the cruiser based on the 650 cc engine from the 650 Twins
Honda has also unveiled its new electric scooter EM1
The EM1 comes with swappable battery and offers 40-km range
Suzuki unveiled a new naked motorcycle called GSX-8S
It uses the new 776 cc engine that is shared with the V-Strom 800DE
Kawasaki has unveiled new electric motorcycles that will launch in 2023
The EVs are equivalent to a 125-cc petrol-powered motorcycle
Indian EV maker Ola Electric also made its debut at EICMA with S1 e-scooters