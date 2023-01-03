Top 5 most expensive cars in the world

$7.4 million - Pagani Codalunga
Codalunga is inspired by Italian coachbuilding in 1960s & gets a 6.0-litre V12 engine which puts out 829 hp
$8 million - Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero
Exelero is a one-off & that alone should justify its price. The car made its debut in 2004 & has a twin-turbo V12 with 690 hp
Adjusted for inflation, the Exelero may be worth more than $10 million today
$9 million - Bugatti Centodieci
Of course there's a Bugatti on this list! Only 10 units of Centodieci were ever made. It has an 8.0-litre quad-charged W16 engine
$12.8 million - Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Sweptail was showcased for the first time in 2017 & has a 6.75-litre V12 engine
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a successor to Sweptail but while it is unofficially recognized as the most expensive car at $20 million, this is not an official figure
$13.4 million - Bugatti La Voiture Noire
Officially, the Bugatti La Boiture Noire is the most expensive car in the world. The one-off model has an 8.0-litre W16 engine & produces 1,479 hp