Top 10 expressways in India you should not miss driving on

This is a list of top 10 expressways that are already functional and connects several cities across India
Mumbai-Pune Expressway is one of the oldest in India. It was opened in 2002
The 6-lane expressway, measuring about 95 kms, also connects Panvel, Khandala, Lonavala.
The Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway is also one of the oldest and is also known as Mahatama Gandhi Expressway
The Yamuna Expressway, that connects Delhi and Agra, covers 165 kms through Mathura
The six-lane expressway in Uttar Pradesh covers 301 kms and passes through Kanpur
The Purvanchal Expressway is 340-km long and connects Lucknow district with Ghazipur in Eastern UP
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is 96 km long and is the widest in India with 14 lanes
The 50-km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects UP, Haryana and offers six lanes
The Western Peripheral Expressway, which connects Ghaziabad and Palwal, is 86-km long
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the latest addition, with the first section up to Dausa opened for public