Top 10 cars Indians loved the most to buy last year

Despite the rise of SUVs, Maruti's small cars continue to dominate sales charts
Maruti's boxy hatchback emerged as the best-selling model with 2.12 lakh units sold during this period
The new generation Baleno was placed second with more than two lakh units sold
Alto, the smallest car in Maruti's lineup, ended the financial year placed at third
At fourth place is another small car as Maruti Swift found 1.76 takers during this period
Leading the SUV charge in the list is Tata Nexon with over 1.72 lakh units sold
Nexon was followed by Dzire, the only sedan on the list, with 1.50 lakh buyers
Hyundai Creta, India's largest selling compact SUV, also found 1.50 lakh homes during the same period
The new generation Brezza has helped Maruti to increase its sales last year with 1.45 lakh units sold
Tata Punch has stamped its dominance in the small SUV segment with 1.33 lakh customers
The last name in the list is a van - Maruti Eeco - with more than 1.33 lakh takers