Top 10 cars Indians loved the most to buy last year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 20, 2023

Despite the rise of SUVs, Maruti's small cars continue to dominate sales charts

Maruti's boxy hatchback emerged as the best-selling model with 2.12 lakh units sold during this period

The new generation Baleno was placed second with more than two lakh units sold

Alto, the smallest car in Maruti's lineup, ended the financial year placed at third

At fourth place is another small car as Maruti Swift found 1.76 takers during this period

Leading the SUV charge in the list is Tata Nexon with over 1.72 lakh units sold

Nexon was followed by Dzire, the only sedan on the list, with 1.50 lakh buyers

Hyundai Creta, India's largest selling compact SUV, also found 1.50 lakh homes during the same period

The new generation Brezza has helped Maruti to increase its sales last year with 1.45 lakh units sold

Tata Punch has stamped its dominance in the small SUV segment with 1.33 lakh customers

The last name in the list is a van - Maruti Eeco - with more than 1.33 lakh takers
