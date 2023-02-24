Top 10 affordable automatic cars under 10 lakh

From Alto to Triber, these cars offer convenience, yet are easy on pocket
Maruti offers Alto K10 with automatic gearbox between prices ₹5.60 lakh and ₹5.89 lakh
Maruti S-Presso gets automatic variants from as less as ₹ ₹5.75 lakh
Renault's best-selling model Kwid also offers automatic gearbox from ₹6.13 lakh
Maruti WagonR is available with AGS transmission from ₹6.53 lakh
Hyundai's smallest hatchback with AMT gearbox comes at a price of ₹7.22 lakh
The most affordable SUV with an automatic gearbox is offered by Tata in Punch at ₹7.45 lakh
The most affordable sedan with an automatic transmission is Maruti Dzire at ₹7.92 lakh
The automatic variants of Maruti Baleno price starts from ₹7.96 lakh
The three-row MPV also offers automatic gearbox from ₹8.12 lakh
The last car on the list is Swift. The automatic variant of the car starts at ₹8.11 lakh