Top 10 affordable automatic cars under 10 lakh

From Alto to Triber, these cars offer convenience, yet are easy on pocket

Maruti offers Alto K10 with automatic gearbox between prices 5.60 lakh and 5.89 lakh

Maruti S-Presso gets automatic variants from as less as 5.75 lakh

Renault's best-selling model Kwid also offers automatic gearbox from 6.13 lakh

Maruti WagonR is available with AGS transmission from 6.53 lakh

Hyundai's smallest hatchback with AMT gearbox comes at a price of 7.22 lakh

The most affordable SUV with an automatic gearbox is offered by Tata in Punch at 7.45 lakh

The most affordable sedan with an automatic transmission is Maruti Dzire at 7.92 lakh

The automatic variants of Maruti Baleno price starts from 7.96 lakh

The three-row MPV also offers automatic gearbox from 8.12 lakh

The last car on the list is Swift. The automatic variant of the car starts at 8.11 lakh
