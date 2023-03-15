Hub motors are typically positioned at the centre of the rear wheel of the EV
Popular electric scooters like TVS iQube use hub motor
Hub motors are affordable and simple to install, due to their easier availability
Affordability is one of the key reasons for their widespread use in electric scooters
Hub motors are significantly heavier compared to mid-mounted motors
Repairing a hub motor requires disassembling of the entire wheel
Hub motors are reliable but often disbalance the scooter due to heavy weight
Power loss in hub motors are lesser than in mid-mounted motors, but the formers are lesser powerful
Changing a flat tyre with a hub motor is difficult compared to an EV with a mid-mounted motor