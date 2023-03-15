Hub motors are very popular among electric scooter manufacturers in India

Hub motors are typically positioned at the centre of the rear wheel of the EV

Popular electric scooters like TVS iQube use hub motor

Hub motors are affordable and simple to install, due to their easier availability

Affordability is one of the key reasons for their widespread use in electric scooters

Hub motors are significantly heavier compared to mid-mounted motors

Repairing a hub motor requires disassembling of the entire wheel

Hub motors are reliable but often disbalance the scooter due to heavy weight

Power loss in hub motors are lesser than in mid-mounted motors, but the formers are lesser powerful

Changing a flat tyre with a hub motor is difficult compared to an EV with a mid-mounted motor
