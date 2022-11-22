Tips to take care of your car this winter

Winter is here and your car will need some extra care in this season
Make sure the lights of your car work at the optimum level as it gets foggy during this time
Take a look at the condition of windshield and wipers as winter causes heavy precipitation
Change your engine oil to a lighter consistency during this time
Let your mechanic take a look at those brakes
Take care of the tyres and get them changed if treads have gone smooth
Winter can also cause fogginess inside the car and to avoid that...
...use AC as a dehumidifier
Keep the temperature of the engine around 90 degree Celsius which will defog the windshield quickly