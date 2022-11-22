Tips to take care of your car this winter

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 22, 2022

Winter is here and your car will need some extra care in this season 

Make sure the lights of your car work at the optimum level as it gets foggy during this time 

Take a look at the condition of windshield and wipers as winter causes heavy precipitation

Change your engine oil to a lighter consistency during this time

Let your mechanic take a look at those brakes 

Take care of the tyres and get them changed if treads have gone smooth

Winter can also cause fogginess inside the car and to avoid that...

...use AC as a dehumidifier

Keep the temperature of the engine around 90 degree Celsius which will defog the windshield quickly 
