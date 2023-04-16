Tips to take care of your car this summer

Summer is here and one might be pretty sure that there is no immediate respite from it
Now, as much as it is important to stay hydrated, one also needs to take care of his or her car in this extreme heat
One needs to take care of the air conditioner this season and keep its maintenance up to date
Keep a tab on the tyre pressure as it helps in preventing a flat tyre or a blowout
Keep the coolant reservoir at its stated level
Change the oil and filter as it increases the longevity of the car
Keep a check on the brakes
Routinely clean the insides of the car as well as the air filters