Tips to save money on CNG bill

Published Nov 15, 2022

Only a few select OEMs like Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota sell CNG cars in India

CNG is a gaseous fuel and sensitive to heat, can evaporate easily when overheated

Always take professional help for CNG kit maintenance

Use OEM authorised CNG kit

Inspect CNG fuel system regularly

Check for a faulty meter at refuelling station, if the fuel hose is longer than required

Make sure the CNG station is not tricking you by filling lesser fuel into the tank

Keep tyre pressure optimum

Never fill the CNG tank to the fullest

Always keep CNG fuel cap lid tightly closed so the gas doesn't evaporate away
