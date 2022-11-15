Tips to save money on CNG bill

Only a few select OEMs like Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota sell CNG cars in India
CNG is a gaseous fuel and sensitive to heat, can evaporate easily when overheated
Always take professional help for CNG kit maintenance
Use OEM authorised CNG kit
Inspect CNG fuel system regularly
Check for a faulty meter at refuelling station, if the fuel hose is longer than required
Make sure the CNG station is not tricking you by filling lesser fuel into the tank
Keep tyre pressure optimum
Never fill the CNG tank to the fullest
Always keep CNG fuel cap lid tightly closed so the gas doesn't evaporate away