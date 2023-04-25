Tips to know when your motorcycle needs an engine oil change

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 25, 2023

A motorcycle's heart is its engine  

It runs on oil which lubricates multiple internal components so that it works smoothly

Hence, it is essential to check the levels of engine oil on a regular basis

If a bike's engine is making sounds more than usual, it might be time that it needs fresh oil

One must check the colour and consistency of the oil regularly. If it feels gritty between the fingers and looks black, it's time to change it

If the oil level is below the minimum mark, it needs a refill

Nowadays, motorcycles come with alert feature on the dashboards

This alert functionality helps the user to know if the engine oil needs attention
