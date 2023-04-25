Tips to know when your motorcycle needs an engine oil change

A motorcycle's heart is its engine
It runs on oil which lubricates multiple internal components so that it works smoothly
Hence, it is essential to check the levels of engine oil on a regular basis
If a bike's engine is making sounds more than usual, it might be time that it needs fresh oil
One must check the colour and consistency of the oil regularly. If it feels gritty between the fingers and looks black, it's time to change it
If the oil level is below the minimum mark, it needs a refill
Nowadays, motorcycles come with alert feature on the dashboards
This alert functionality helps the user to know if the engine oil needs attention