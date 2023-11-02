Tips to effectively test drive a new car before purchase

#1 Drive the variant you want to purchase or the one closest to it
If a particular dealership doesn't have that trim available for test drive, visit a different showroom
#2 Do not test drive in a hurry, thus make sure you visit a dealership with enough time in hands
Getting a rushed testing time and overview of the car won't serve your purpose
#3 Drive most cars in your list back to back, within a few days
Try not to give a long gap between driving two rivals cars that you wish to compare
#4 Take along friends or family to help you effectively test drive a car
They could give you honest feedback about how the ride feels in the back seat
#5 When test driving a car, observe the basic and most important things first