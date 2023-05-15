Tiny school bus transforms into DIY luxury recreational vehicle

Published May 15, 2023

A group of three took up a DIY project to convert a 1991 Ford bus into a RV

They bought the bus from a collector on Facebook Marketplace

The bus was not in a good form physically but its engine and transmission were good

The trio first stripped the inside, making the cabin clean and rust-free

They also happened to make many mistakes along the way 

They used wrong paint on the ceiling and discovered the ceiling was leaking

They also had to rip off some drywall they glued on the ceiling

 However, six months later, the DIY RV was absolutely ready

It was fitted with king-size bed, kitchen, bathroom, AC, etc
The vehicle also got an externally-mounted generator
