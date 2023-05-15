Tiny school bus transforms into DIY luxury recreational vehicle

A group of three took up a DIY project to convert a 1991 Ford bus into a RV
They bought the bus from a collector on Facebook Marketplace
The bus was not in a good form physically but its engine and transmission were good
The trio first stripped the inside, making the cabin clean and rust-free
They also happened to make many mistakes along the way
They used wrong paint on the ceiling and discovered the ceiling was leaking
They also had to rip off some drywall they glued on the ceiling
However, six months later, the DIY RV was absolutely ready
It was fitted with king-size bed, kitchen, bathroom, AC, etc