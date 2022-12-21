Tiago EV - electric power that's easy on your wallet

Published Dec 21, 2022

Tiago EV is the latest electric car from Tata Motors & also its most affordable

Tata Motors has received around 20k bookings for the Tiago EV since October

The EV starts at around 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) but this is introductory pricing

Pricing goes up to 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This is again introductory & likely to increase

Tiago EV comes in multiple variants & with medium & long range options

The medium-range Tiago EV has a 19.2 kWh battery pack. The long-range version gets a 22 kWh battery pack

Tata claims the long-range Tiago EV has a range of around 315 kms. Real world range is likely to be around 250 kms

Many of the features in Tiago EV are standard across variants. These include auto climate control and auto transmission

ZConnect Telematics also come as standard across all variants

Tiago EV has the same proportions as Tiago. This means space inside the cabin is similar

There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 2+2 sound system, engine start-stop etc

Tiago EV offers around 73 hp and 114 Nm of torque
