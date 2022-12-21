Tiago EV - electric power that's easy on your wallet

Tiago EV is the latest electric car from Tata Motors & also its most affordable
Tata Motors has received around 20k bookings for the Tiago EV since October
The EV starts at around ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) but this is introductory pricing
Pricing goes up to ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This is again introductory & likely to increase
Tiago EV comes in multiple variants & with medium & long range options
The medium-range Tiago EV has a 19.2 kWh battery pack. The long-range version gets a 22 kWh battery pack
Tata claims the long-range Tiago EV has a range of around 315 kms. Real world range is likely to be around 250 kms
Many of the features in Tiago EV are standard across variants. These include auto climate control and auto transmission
ZConnect Telematics also come as standard across all variants
Tiago EV has the same proportions as Tiago. This means space inside the cabin is similar
There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 2+2 sound system, engine start-stop etc
Tiago EV offers around 73 hp and 114 Nm of torque