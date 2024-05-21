Engine is considered as the heart of a car

Published May 21, 2024

The engine needs engine oil for smooth functioning of its intricate parts

Low level of engine oil in a car can result in premature wear and tear for the powertrain as well as severe damage too

There are some signs a car's system show that tell that the engine oil level is low

The engine oil warning light being constantly on can be a sign of low engine oil level

Smell of burning oil coming into the cabin could be another sign of low engine oil level as well as engine oil leak also

Engine overheating leading to slatting could be another sign of low engine oil level

In case of any of these indication, you should immediately check the engine oil level and top up as required

Engine oil is one of the most crucial essential fluids for a car powered by an ICE

Timely engine oil replacement and topping it up ensures a long shelf life for the powertrain and overall smooth functioning of the vehicle
