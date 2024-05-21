The engine needs engine oil for smooth functioning of its intricate parts
Low level of engine oil in a car can result in premature wear and tear for the powertrain as well as severe damage too
There are some signs a car's system show that tell that the engine oil level is low
The engine oil warning light being constantly on can be a sign of low engine oil level
Smell of burning oil coming into the cabin could be another sign of low engine oil level as well as engine oil leak also
Engine overheating leading to slatting could be another sign of low engine oil level
In case of any of these indication, you should immediately check the engine oil level and top up as required
Engine oil is one of the most crucial essential fluids for a car powered by an ICE
Timely engine oil replacement and topping it up ensures a long shelf life for the powertrain and overall smooth functioning of the vehicle