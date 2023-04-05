This was Honda's most exported two-wheeler in FY2023.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reported its sales figures for FY2023 and the company’s exports remained solid.
Honda exported 325,457 units in FY2022-2023, achieving marginal growth of 1.66 per cent when compared to 330,852 units shipped in FY2021-2022.
What’s noteworthy is that the Honda Navi moto-scooter was the brand’s top-exported two-wheeler in the last financial year.
Although not a hit in India, the Honda Navi found many takers in Latin America and the United States with the model gaining popularity in the past year.
The Honda Navi is the most affordable model for the company in the US but is restricted to city streets because of its low top speed.
While the Navi was the most exported two-wheeler, Honda revealed that the Dio was its most exported scooter last year.
The Honda Dio is the Activa 6G’s sportier cousin and remains a popular seller for the company in India as well.
Honda Two-Wheelers India sold 4.3 million two-wheelers (domestic and export) in FY2023, registering a 41.51 per cent growth year-on-year.
FY2023 saw Honda begin exports of the SP125 to Australia and New Zealand. The company also forayed into the African continent with the Unicorn.