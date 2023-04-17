This Volkswagen EV promising range up to 700 kms makes debut today

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 17, 2023

The Volkswagen ID.7 is going to make its official debut on April 17

This new electric vehicle is going to sit at the top end of the upper mid-size class

The model is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform

The Volkswagen ID.7 claims to offer the highest torque in the ID. range so far

The automaker says that this electric car provides range up to 700 kms

The cabin comes with a 15-inch infotainment system

The EV also comes with multiple drive modes ranging from comfort to sporty

It comes with seats that offer up to 14 electrical adjustment options

The ID.7 EV will be manufactured in the German plant in Emden 
