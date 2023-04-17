The Volkswagen ID.7 is going to make its official debut on April 17
This new electric vehicle is going to sit at the top end of the upper mid-size class
The model is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform
The Volkswagen ID.7 claims to offer the highest torque in the ID. range so far
The automaker says that this electric car provides range up to 700 kms
The cabin comes with a 15-inch infotainment system
The EV also comes with multiple drive modes ranging from comfort to sporty
It comes with seats that offer up to 14 electrical adjustment options
The ID.7 EV will be manufactured in the German plant in Emden