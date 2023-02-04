This Volkswagen EV enters Marvel's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 04, 2023

Volkswagen collaborates with  Marvel Studios for its upcoming movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

In the movie, the automaker's ID.4 electric vehicle makes its appearance

The EV will be the superhero’s family car in the film

The Volkswagen ID.4 comes with an 84 kWh battery

It promises a range up to 450 km

The compact electric SUV is based on modular electric drive matrix (MEB)

The luggage compartment of the electric car boasts a capacity from 543 to 1,575 litres

The company says numerous latest-generation driver assist systems can also be optionally ordered

The high-voltage battery of the model can be charged from five per cent to a charge level of 80 per cent in 36 minutes 
