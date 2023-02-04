Volkswagen collaborates with Marvel Studios for its upcoming movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
In the movie, the automaker's ID.4 electric vehicle makes its appearance
The EV will be the superhero’s family car in the film
The Volkswagen ID.4 comes with an 84 kWh battery
It promises a range up to 450 km
The compact electric SUV is based on modular electric drive matrix (MEB)
The luggage compartment of the electric car boasts a capacity from 543 to 1,575 litres
The company says numerous latest-generation driver assist systems can also be optionally ordered
The high-voltage battery of the model can be charged from five per cent to a charge level of 80 per cent in 36 minutes