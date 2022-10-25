This upcoming EV for India to get square steering wheel

Published Oct 25, 2022

Ola Electric has teased the interior of its first electric car

The biggest highlight of the Ola EV's cabin is its steering wheel

It is square in shape and has backlit-mounted controls

Ola has also teased the giant floating infotainment screen

The interior of the EV also reveal blue ambient lighting and a minimalistic dashboard

Ola Electric is expected to debut its first EV by 2024

It promises a range of around 500 kms on a single charge

It also claims 0-100 kmph sprint under 5 seconds and a drag coefficient of just 0.21
