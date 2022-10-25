This upcoming EV for India to get square steering wheel

Ola Electric has teased the interior of its first electric car
The biggest highlight of the Ola EV's cabin is its steering wheel
It is square in shape and has backlit-mounted controls
Ola has also teased the giant floating infotainment screen
The interior of the EV also reveal blue ambient lighting and a minimalistic dashboard
Ola Electric is expected to debut its first EV by 2024
It promises a range of around 500 kms on a single charge
It also claims 0-100 kmph sprint under 5 seconds and a drag coefficient of just 0.21