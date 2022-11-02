This upcoming EV has an invisible shield of safety

Volvo is all set to unveil the EX90 electric SUV later this month
It promises to offer new LiDAR technology as an invisible shield of safety for the EV
Volvo developed a low-profile cover for the roof-mounted LiDAR module
The teardrop-shaped LiDAR cover is meant to reduce drag and increase range
It uses pulsed laser to precisely measure range, and detect vehicles or pedestrians
The LiDAR can help the EX90 detect pedestrians up to 250 meters
Volvo termed the LiDAR tech as the eye of the EX90, one of its safest SUVs ever
The EX90 also promises to make driving simpler and safer with no physical buttons
The EV will also come with two cameras to monitor driver's behaviour, including signs of fatigue