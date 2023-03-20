This upcoming Audi electric SUV promises nearly 600-km range

Audi is all set to introduce the Q6 e-tron for global markets soon
Audi recently showed the camouflaged EV testing on snow in Europe
The Q6 e-tron is expected to hit production later this year and hit the markets by 2024
It is expected be more affordable than the Q8 e-tron that arrives in India later this year
Audi Q6 is likely to share the same platform to be used for the upcoming Porsche Macan EV
It will get an 800-volt electrical system, powerful electric motors and innovative battery
According to reports, the new battery will be able to offer range of nearly 600 kms on a single charge
Audi says Q6 e-tron will come in standard and Sportback versions. May also have RS version too
The Q6 e-tron will be one of the 10 EVs promised by Audi to be launched by 2026