This upcoming Audi electric SUV promises nearly 600-km range

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 20, 2023

Audi is all set to introduce the Q6 e-tron for global markets soon

Audi recently showed the camouflaged EV testing on snow in Europe

The Q6 e-tron is expected to hit production later this year and hit the markets by 2024

It is expected be more affordable than the Q8 e-tron that arrives in India later this year

Audi Q6 is likely to share the same platform to be used for the upcoming Porsche Macan EV

It will get an 800-volt electrical system, powerful electric motors and innovative battery

According to reports, the new battery will be able to offer range of nearly 600 kms on a single charge

Audi says Q6 e-tron will come in standard  and Sportback versions. May also have RS version too

The Q6 e-tron will be one of the 10 EVs promised by Audi to be launched by 2026
