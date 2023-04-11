This ultra-modern caravan can swivel in and out like a USB stick

Published Apr 11, 2023

New Zealand's architecture firm W2 has created a motorhome called Romotow T8

It looks like a USB when in closed position and can be swiveled to open

It was first previewed as a prototype back in 2018

It is now available for purchase in its production form for approx. 2.19 crore

The motorhome offers an indoor-outdoor living arrangement with a large decking area 

When in closed position, its doors provide a sheltered living space

The caravan can be customised by opting for wall-mounted TVs

Other add-ons include outdoor projector, pumping audio system and single/double beds

 It runs off a 200-Ah lithium battery that is charged using solar panels 
