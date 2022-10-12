Get set, fly...in an air car!

Published Oct 12, 2022

Chinese firm Xpeng recently conducted the first flight of its electric flying car - X2, at Skydive Dubai

The firm is projecting its air car as a solution to beat on-ground traffic

Xpeng X2's first overseas test flight took place in Dubai recently

The vehicle has an enclosed cockpit with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and a sci-fi appearance

Xpeng X2 makes use of a complete carbon fiber structure

The two-seater flying car does not produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight

The vehicle has been designed to offer a solution to beat traffic and reach any destination quickly

There is no confirmed word on when this particular flying car can start public operations
