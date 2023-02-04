Royal Enfield is known for its rides as much as its motorcycles. The manufacturer offers a strong sense of community to its customers while exploring new horizons together.
In keeping with the same, Royal Enfield has partnered with Vintage Rides, a French travel agency, to curate motorcycle tours across the world exclusively on its motorcycles.
Vintage Rides operates on four continents with 19 destinations to explore and carries around 1,500 riders every year.
Since 2006, Vintage Rides has operated over 1,000 guided tours exclusively on Royal Enfield motorcycles from France, Italy, Mongolia, India, Nepal, Rwanda, and Morocco, to Argentina and Vietnam.
Alexandre Zurcher, the founder of Vintage Rides, says the agency is genuinely attached to the values of the RE brand, its machines, and the accessibility of the bikes.
Vintage Rides adds two new destinations to its roster every year.
The curated motorcycle tour includes riding to some of the most remote regions of the world.
Vintage Rides and Royal Enfield collaborated on the ‘Frozen Ride’ in 2017, which was a motorcycle expedition on the frozen Khövsgöl lake in Mongolia with the goal of meeting the Dukha tribe, the smallest tribe of reindeer herders in the world.
Royal Enfield and Vintage Rides also plan to co-produce one adventure travel movie every year that brings together adventure travel and RE bikes on camera.