This track-only McLaren Solus GT is not a figment of your imagination

Published Dec 04, 2022

This year McLaren unveiled its track-only concept car, the Solus GT

This track-only car has been developed based McLaren's expertise at the highest levels of motorsport

The vehicle weighs less than 1,000 kg and has a downforce of 1,200 kg

It is a single seater racing car with a closed cockpit  

It sports a 5.2-litre V10 engine with a bespoke seven-speed sequential gearbox

The powertrain can generate power output of 840 hp and 650 Nm torque

It can touch 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds

McLaren will make only 25 units of this racing car and all these have already been reserved
