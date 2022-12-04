This track-only McLaren Solus GT is not a figment of your imagination

This year McLaren unveiled its track-only concept car, the Solus GT
This track-only car has been developed based McLaren's expertise at the highest levels of motorsport
The vehicle weighs less than 1,000 kg and has a downforce of 1,200 kg
It is a single seater racing car with a closed cockpit
It sports a 5.2-litre V10 engine with a bespoke seven-speed sequential gearbox
The powertrain can generate power output of 840 hp and 650 Nm torque
It can touch 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds
McLaren will make only 25 units of this racing car and all these have already been reserved