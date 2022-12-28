This three-row electric SUV is coming to India soon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 28, 2022

Kia will showcase the EV9 Concept EV at the Auto Expo next year

Kia recently teased the upcoming EV9 Concept ahead of its debut in India

It is based on the same E-GMP platform used for the Kia EV6 crossover

EV9 is Kia's second EV based on the new generation platform and design language

It stands nearly five metres in length and over three metres in wheelbase

The headlight, DRLs and the taillight units are all LED and futuristic in appeal

Kia EV9 Concept EV stands on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels

The interior is sophisticated, yet sustainable with several recycled materials used

At the centre of the dashboard sits a massive 27-inch touchscreen display
