Kia will showcase the EV9 Concept EV at the Auto Expo next year
Kia recently teased the upcoming EV9 Concept ahead of its debut in India
It is based on the same E-GMP platform used for the Kia EV6 crossover
EV9 is Kia's second EV based on the new generation platform and design language
It stands nearly five metres in length and over three metres in wheelbase
The headlight, DRLs and the taillight units are all LED and futuristic in appeal
Kia EV9 Concept EV stands on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels
The interior is sophisticated, yet sustainable with several recycled materials used
At the centre of the dashboard sits a massive 27-inch touchscreen display