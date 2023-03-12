This Tesla EV has high chances of becoming a cult favourite

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited EVs now
Showcased back in 2019, the production of this electric vehicle has faced multiple delays till now
However, this EV is finally entering series production later this year
With the production date locked, experts say that this Tesla has the potential to become one of the cult models
And this can become possible if it is manufactured in limited number
As per Morgan Stanley, if 50,000 units of Cybertruck are sold per year, it can become a trend
Tesla has received over 1.5 million bookings for the model
The organisation's report adds that the EV can become more of cultural symbol against its economic value
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that production of Cybertruck will increase in 2024