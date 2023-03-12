This Tesla EV has high chances of becoming a cult favourite

Published Mar 12, 2023

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited EVs now

Showcased back in 2019, the production of this electric vehicle has faced multiple delays till now

However, this EV is finally entering series production later this year

With the production date locked, experts say that this Tesla has the potential to become one of the cult models

And this can become possible if it is manufactured in limited number

As per Morgan Stanley, if 50,000 units of Cybertruck are sold per year, it can become a trend

Tesla has received over 1.5 million bookings for the model

The organisation's report adds that the EV can become more of cultural symbol against its economic value

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that production of Cybertruck will increase in 2024
